OBIC Co.,Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.56. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

