ObsEva’s (OBSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

