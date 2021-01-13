Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Mizuho currently has $26.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 535.3% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 580,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

