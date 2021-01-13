OctoFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.32 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One OctoFi token can now be bought for $46.06 or 0.00126785 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00246893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00061863 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059273 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

