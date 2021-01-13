Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.50

Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 7536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £189.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

