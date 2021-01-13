Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $537,398.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,253.23 or 0.99638411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013509 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

