Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.33). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

