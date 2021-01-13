Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.14.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

