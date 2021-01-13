Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Up 7%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 3,152,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,829,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

