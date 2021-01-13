One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Trading Up 7.2%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 114,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 77,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $434.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

