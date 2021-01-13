OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 13,568 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 120,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

