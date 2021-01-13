OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 428 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $387.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.46 and a 200 day moving average of $333.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

