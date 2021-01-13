OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 743 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.95. 80,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,741. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

