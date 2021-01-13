OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 745 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.45. The company had a trading volume of 289,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

