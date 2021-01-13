OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 337,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,171. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $709,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

