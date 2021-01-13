OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,739.17. 64,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,765.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,607.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

