OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,431. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

