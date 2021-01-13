OneLedger Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $97,479.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00415014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.57 or 0.04244773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.