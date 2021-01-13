Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Shares Gap Down to $81.50

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.50, but opened at $71.50. Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) shares last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 819,186 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.84.

About Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

