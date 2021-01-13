Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth Sells 10,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. 202,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.61 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.