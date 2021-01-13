Oppenheimer Comments on Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

