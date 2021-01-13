Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.47.

Shares of SHAK opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -483.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,296 shares of company stock worth $37,168,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 23.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

