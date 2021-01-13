Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.98). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $45.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

