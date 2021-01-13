Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

NYSE BX opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

