Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,331.78.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,401.64 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,355.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

