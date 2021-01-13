Oppenheimer Weighs in on Simulations Plus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

