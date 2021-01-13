Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 123,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,991,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

