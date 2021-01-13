Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.473 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth $3,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orange by 265.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 56.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 105,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Orange by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.