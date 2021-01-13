Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.72. 3,762,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,496,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.