Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in December

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

