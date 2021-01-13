OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 153.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 306,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,573,334. The company has a market cap of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.85. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

