Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $29.37 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00411309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.75 or 0.04222667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,302,335 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

