Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CVE:OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

