Orocobre Limited (ORE.AX) (ASX:ORE) Insider Richard Seville Sells 208,656 Shares

Orocobre Limited (ORE.AX) (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 208,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.50 ($3.22), for a total value of A$939,160.66 ($670,829.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Orocobre Limited (ORE.AX) Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

