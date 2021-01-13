Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Down 86.5% in December

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the December 15th total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,108.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ORRAF remained flat at $$2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. Orora has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

