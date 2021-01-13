Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $84.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 91356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after buying an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

