Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.