Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading Up 6.1%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.21. Approximately 1,414,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 898,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.