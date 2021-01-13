Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $39.80. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $5,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

