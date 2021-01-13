Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.75. 7,101,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,648,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $462.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.48.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,716,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 4,456.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

