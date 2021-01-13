Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 981.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

