Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,759 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,738,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,028 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

