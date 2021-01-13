Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 121 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $4,049,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $117,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

