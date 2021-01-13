Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 13,168 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

