Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PICB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.