Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,746.55 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,770.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,611.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

