Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

