Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 461.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,937,000 after acquiring an additional 195,102 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

