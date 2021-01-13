Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

