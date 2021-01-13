Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. BidaskClub raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.12.

NTR opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

